Stock Exchange Maintains Bullish Sentiments, As ASI Grows By 0.11%

August 13, 2021

The stock exchange saw a growth of N22 billion in the All-Share Index (ASI), with a growth of 0.11 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.57 trillion, against the N20.55 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,490.06 from 39,448.46.

The volume of shares closed at 570.20 million from the 181.41 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,764 against 3,599.

Share values climbed to N2.28 billion against N2.08 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.87 kobo, up 10 percent.

WEMABANK: Closed at N0.79 kobo, up 3.95 percent.

FLOURMILL: Closed at N29.90 kobo, up 3.10 percent.

AIICO: Closed at N0.97 kobo, up 2.11 percent.

GTCO: Closed at N28.40 kobo, up 1.07 percent.

Top Losers

SFSREIT: Closed at N61.75 kobo, down 9.99 percent

TRIPPLEG: Closed at N0.88 kobo, down 9.28 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.43 kobo, down 8.51 percent.

PRESTIGE: Closed at N0.44 kobo, down 8.33 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.47 kobo, down 7.84 percent.

Leading the activity chart was HONYFLOUR with 38.40 million shares traded by investors.

Following was VITAFOAM with a share volume of 21.36 million.

FCMB follows with 13.60 million shares.

Others are JAPAULGOLD with shares of 12.85 million and STERLINBANK with 12.02 million shares.