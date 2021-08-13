fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER

Stock Exchange Maintains Bullish Sentiments, As ASI Grows By 0.11%

August 13, 20210110
Stock Exchange Maintains Bullish Sentiments, As ASI Grows By 0.11%

The stock exchange saw a growth of N22 billion in the All-Share Index (ASI), with a growth of 0.11 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.57 trillion, against the N20.55 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,490.06 from 39,448.46.

The volume of shares closed at 570.20 million from the 181.41 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,764 against 3,599.

Share values climbed to N2.28 billion against N2.08 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.87 kobo, up 10 percent.

WEMABANK: Closed at N0.79 kobo, up 3.95 percent.

FLOURMILL: Closed at N29.90 kobo, up 3.10 percent.

AIICO: Closed at N0.97 kobo, up 2.11 percent.

GTCO: Closed at N28.40 kobo, up 1.07 percent.

READ ALSO: TGI, WACOT Nigeria Boost Agric Sector, Support Sesame Conference

Top Losers

SFSREIT: Closed at N61.75 kobo, down 9.99 percent

TRIPPLEG: Closed at N0.88 kobo, down 9.28 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.43 kobo, down 8.51 percent.

PRESTIGE: Closed at N0.44 kobo, down 8.33 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.47 kobo, down 7.84 percent.

Leading the activity chart was HONYFLOUR with 38.40 million shares traded by investors.

Following was VITAFOAM with a share volume of 21.36 million.

FCMB follows with 13.60 million shares.

Others are JAPAULGOLD with shares of 12.85 million and STERLINBANK with 12.02 million shares.

About Author

Stock Exchange Maintains Bullish Sentiments, As ASI Grows By 0.11%
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMY
February 1, 20166105

Slowdown Hits Guinness Nigeria’s Sales

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Guinness Nigeria, the country’s second-biggest brewer, said half-year profit fell as an economic slowdown in Africa’s most populous country hurt beer consum
Read More
July 16, 20152138

Stocks Plunge by N258 Billion in 3 Days

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In the last three days counting from Monday, July 13 to Wednesday, July 15, the equities market shed N258 billion owing to waning investors’ confidence. The
Read More
February 23, 20150138

Dangote Group Plans Multi-billion Dollars Expansion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The management of Dangote Group has announced plans to develop infrastructures for business projects such as Refinery, gas, fertilizer and rice production.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.