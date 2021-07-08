fbpx
Stock Exchange Maintains Bullish Run, As Market Cap Rises By N50bn

July 8, 20210103
The stock exchange ended the day on another bullish run, as the market capitalisation gains N50 billion, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.2 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.07 trillion against the N20.026 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,501.31 from 38,418.04.

The volume of shares also maintained its growth, closing at 296.09 million from the 288.92 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,507 against 4,540.

Share values appreciated to N2.56 billion against N2.41 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

CUTIX: Closed at N3.63 kobo, up 10 percent.

JOHNHOLT: Closed at N0.67 kobo, up 9.84 percent.

UAC-PROP: Closed at N1.13 kobo, up 9.71 percent.

TRIPPLEG: Closed at N0.91 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.59 kobo, up 5.36 percent.

Top Losers

BOCGAS: Closed at N7.70 kobo, down 9.94 percent

BERGER: Closed at N8.90 kobo, down 9.64 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.21 kobo, down 4.55 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.49 kobo, down 3.92 percent.

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.55 kobo, down 3.51 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 34.83 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ACCESS with a share volume of 28.69 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 27.72 million shares.

Others are FIDELITYBK with shares of 24.74 million and TRANSCORP with 23.92 million shares.

Stock Exchange Maintains Bullish Run, As Market Cap Rises By N50bn
