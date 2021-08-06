fbpx

Stock Exchange Loses Winning Momentum, As Investors Lose N65.8bn

The bears have crashed the stock exchange, as investors lost N65.8 billion at the close of trading on Thursday, while the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.03 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.21 trillion, against the N20.28 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 38,801.51 from 38,927.83.

The volume of shares closed at 139.78 million from the 206.29 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,655 against 3,435.

Share values rose to N1.40 billion against N1.06 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

CONOIL: Closed at N20.35 kobo, up 10 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.61 kobo, up 8.93 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.28 kobo, up 7.69 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.45 kobo, up 7.14 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.38 kobo, up 5.56 percent.

Top Losers

ARDOVA: Closed at N15, down 6.25 percent

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.24 kobo, down 4 percent.

AIICO: Closed at N0.95 kobo, down 2.06 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.51 kobo, down 1.92 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.51 kobo, down 1.92 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UBA with 16.43 million shares traded by investors.

Following was GTCO with a share volume of 13 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 11.93 million shares.

Others are WEMABANK with shares of 9.60 million and AIICO with 9.35 million shares.

