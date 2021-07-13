fbpx
Stock Exchange Loses N70bn, Opens Week In Bearish Mood

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital Market

Stock Exchange Loses N70bn, Opens Week In Bearish Mood

July 13, 20210113
Stock Exchange Loses N70bn, Opens Week In Bearish Mood

The trading week started on a bearish note, with the equity capitalisation recording a N70 billion loss at the stock exchange, while the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.35 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.72 trillion against the N19.79 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 37,857.89 from 37,994.19.

The volume of shares also depreciated to 187.24 million from the 241.83 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,017 against 3,819 last Friday.

Share values appreciated to N2.89 billion against N2.70 billion recorded on Friday.

Top Gainers

TRIPPLEG: Closed at N1, up 9.89 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.49 kobo, up 8.89 percent.

UPDC: Closed at N1.30 kobo, up 7.44 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.36 kobo, up 5.88 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.42 kobo, up 5 percent.

READ ALSO: Standard Chartered Appoints Regional Head Of Sustainable Finance for Africa, Middle East

Top Losers

CWG: Closed at N1.14 kobo, down 9.52 percent

INTBREW: Closed at N5, down 5.66 percent.

CHAMPION: Closed at N2.10 kobo, down 3.23 percent.

FBNH: Closed at N7.50 kobo, down 2.60 percent.

MANSARD: Closed at N0.87 kobo, down 2.25 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ZENITHBANK with 35.31 million shares traded by investors.

Following was SOVRENINS with a share volume of 14.15 million.

UBA follows with 14.10 million shares.

Others are MBENEFIT with shares of 13.54 million and TRANSCORP with 11.46 million shares.

About Author

Stock Exchange Loses N70bn, Opens Week In Bearish Mood
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 1, 20150120

Apple, Hennessy, others to be brought into Nigeria’s Stock Exchange

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian bourse is set to bring a new dimension in the stock market with the inclusion of the shares of foreign multinationals. To this end,  Nigerians
Read More
Chidi Nwaogu Nominated As Techpreneur Of The Year At 2021 FOYA Awards BUSINESS & ECONOMYEntrepreneurshipNEWS
June 15, 20210234

Chidi Nwaogu Nominated As Techpreneur Of The Year At 2021 FOYA Awards

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Chidi Nwaogu, serial tech entrepreneur and co-founder at Publiseer and Savvy, has been nominated as Techpreneur Of The Year at the 2021 FOYA Awards, an annu
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 19, 20170134

Bitcoin Surges to Record High of $19,666

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bitcoin was up 1 percent at $19,190 BTC=BTSP on the Bitstamp exchange. It rose to a record high of $19,666 on Sunday, ahead of the launch of bitcoin futures
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.