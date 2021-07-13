Stock Exchange Loses N70bn, Opens Week In Bearish Mood

July 13, 2021 113

The trading week started on a bearish note, with the equity capitalisation recording a N70 billion loss at the stock exchange, while the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.35 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.72 trillion against the N19.79 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 37,857.89 from 37,994.19.

The volume of shares also depreciated to 187.24 million from the 241.83 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,017 against 3,819 last Friday.

Share values appreciated to N2.89 billion against N2.70 billion recorded on Friday.

Top Gainers

TRIPPLEG: Closed at N1, up 9.89 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.49 kobo, up 8.89 percent.

UPDC: Closed at N1.30 kobo, up 7.44 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.36 kobo, up 5.88 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.42 kobo, up 5 percent.

READ ALSO: Standard Chartered Appoints Regional Head Of Sustainable Finance for Africa, Middle East

Top Losers

CWG: Closed at N1.14 kobo, down 9.52 percent

INTBREW: Closed at N5, down 5.66 percent.

CHAMPION: Closed at N2.10 kobo, down 3.23 percent.

FBNH: Closed at N7.50 kobo, down 2.60 percent.

MANSARD: Closed at N0.87 kobo, down 2.25 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ZENITHBANK with 35.31 million shares traded by investors.

Following was SOVRENINS with a share volume of 14.15 million.

UBA follows with 14.10 million shares.

Others are MBENEFIT with shares of 13.54 million and TRANSCORP with 11.46 million shares.