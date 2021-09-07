Stock Exchange Loses N4bn, As Bearish Week Resumes

September 7, 2021 122

Market capitalisation opened the trading day with a N4bn loss at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, while the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.02 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.451 trillion, against the N20.455 trillion recorded last Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 39,252.89 from 39,261.01.

The volume of shares closed at 210.95 million from the 180.30 million recorded last Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,989 against 3,158.

Share values tumbled to N1.38 billion against N1.7 billion recorded last Friday.

Top Gainers

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.61 kobo, up 8.93 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.49 kobo, up 8.89 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.30 kobo, up 7.14 percent.

ETI: Closed at N5.50 kobo, up 5.77 percent.

UNIVINSURE:: Closed at N0.21, up 5 percent.

Top Losers

GLAXOSMITH: Closed at N6.15 kobo, down 9.56 percent

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.53 kobo, down 8.62 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.24 kobo, down 7.69 percent.

MAYBAKER: Closed at N4.48 kobo, down 6.67 percent.

UPL: Closed at N1.09 kobo, down 6.03 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ACCESS with 30.52 million shares traded by investors.

Following was MBENEFIT with a share volume of 26.82 million.

SOVRENINS follows with 21.37 million shares.

Others are UNIVINSURE with shares of 12.94 million and HONYFLOUR with 12.91 million shares.