Stock Exchange Loses N20bn, With ASI Dropping By 0.08%

The stock exchange dipped in gains, as the market capitalisation recorded a N20 billion loss, with the All-Share Index (ASI) falling by 0.08 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.04 trillion against the N20.07 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,469.87 from 38,501.31.

The volume of shares shrank, closing at 238.24 million from the 296.09 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,927 against 4,507.

Share values appreciated marginally to N2.58 billion against the N2.56 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

NEM: Closed at N2.20 kobo, up 10 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.23 kobo, up 9.52 percent.

NAHCO: Closed at N2.59 kobo, up 5.71 percent.

CAVERTON: Closed at N1.89 kobo, up 4.42 percent.

TRANSCORP: Closed at N0.95 kobo, up 4.40 percent.

Top Losers

PRESTIGE: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 10 percent

PHARMADEKO: Closed at N1.21 kobo, down 9.70 percent.

UPL: Closed at N1.52 kobo, down 7.88 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.56 kobo, down 5.08 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.41 kobo, down 4.65 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCORP with 34.43 million shares traded by investors.

Following was COURTVILLE with a share volume of 26.36 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 23.65 million shares.

Others are FIDELITYBK with shares of 20.44 million and CHAMS with 15.11 million shares.