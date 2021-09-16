fbpx

Stock Exchange Logs Another Positive Run, With 0.12% Growth In Equity Cap

September 16, 20210154
The stock exchange maintained its green at the end of trading day, as the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.12 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.303 trillion, against the N20.278 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 39,968.34 from 38,920.50.

The volume of shares closed at 141.40 million from the 228.47 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,079 against 3,376.

Share values grew to N2.97 billion against N1.87 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

UPDC: Closed at N1.82 kobo, up 9.64 percent.

NNFM: Closed at N8, up 9.59 percent.

OANDO: Closed at N4.62 kobo, up 6.21 percent.

LEARNAFRICA: Closed at N1.44 kobo, up 5.88 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N4.07 kobo, up 3.83 percent.

Top Losers

TRANSCOHOT: Closed at N4.50 kobo, down 10 percent

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.48 kobo, down 9.43 percent.

PRESTIGE: Closed at N0.44 kobo, down 8.33 percent.

CHAMPION: Closed at N1.91 kobo, down 8.17 percent.

LASACO: Closed at N1.20 kobo, down 7.69 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UNIVINSURE with 17.98 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ZENITHBANK with a share volume of 9.71 million.

UCAP follows with 9.34 million shares.

Others are TRANSCORP with shares of 9.08 million and ACCESS with 9.02 million shares.

