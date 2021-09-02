fbpx

Stock Exchange: Investors Weather Another Loss, As Bearish Run Continues

September 2, 20210105
Investors nursed another loss, as the Nigerian stock exchange remained in the bearish zone, with a N20 billion drop in the market capitalisation, while the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.09 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.41 trillion, against the N20.43 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 39,184.18 from 39,219.61.

The volume of shares closed at 169.29 million from the 425.65 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,449 against 4,553.

Share values depreciated to N1.42 billion against N1.96 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

AIICO: Closed at N1.03 kobo, up 4.04 percent.

CUSTODIAN: Closed at N6.55 kobo, up 3.15 percent.

FIDSON: Closed at N6.25 kobo, up 2.80 percent.

FIDELITYBK: Closed at N2.41 kobo, up 2.55 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N2.13 kobo, up 0.95 percent.

Top Losers

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.52 kobo, down 8.77 percent

MORISON: Closed at N1.92 kobo, down 5.42 percent.

UPDC: Closed at N1.77 kobo, down 4.84 percent.

JAIZBANK: Closed at N0.60 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

WEMABANK: Closed at N0.82 kobo, down 4.65 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCORP with 28.53 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ZENITHBANK with a share volume of 16.59 million.

HONYFLOUR follows with 13.23 million shares.

Others are UCAP with shares of 12.79 million and MBENEFIT with 8.32 million shares.

Stock Exchange: Investors Weather Another Loss, As Bearish Run Continues
