Stock Exchange: Investors Recover From Previous Day’s Loss With N240bn Gain

October 22, 2021074
The trading day ended on a green note, with a N240 billion for investors who recorded losses the previous day, breaking a six-day profit streak. The stock exchange closed the trading day today with an All-Share Index (ASI) growth of 0.26 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N21.76 trillion, against the N21.52 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 41,704.11 from 41,249.71.

The volume of shares closed at 216.19 million from the 499.50 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,272 against 5,998.

Share values tumbled to N3.38 billion against the N5.07 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

CUTIX: Closed at N25.50 kobo, up 10 percent.

NGXGROUP: Closed at N23.55 kobo, up 9.79 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.60 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

NB: Closed at N51.45 kobo, up 7.41 percent.

BUACEMENT: Closed at N72, up 6.12 percent.

Top Losers

TIP: Closed at N0.43 kobo, down 8.51 percent

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.76 kobo, down 4.86 percent.

UNIVINSURE: Closed at N0.20 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

NAHCO: Closed at N3.47 kobo, down 3.61 percent.

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.55 kobo, down 3.51 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 51.91 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ETI with a share volume of 20.01 million.

TRANSCORP follows with 14.64 million shares.

Others are ACCESS with shares of 13.03 million and FIDELITYBK with 12.48 million shares.

