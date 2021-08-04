fbpx

Stock Exchange: Investors Pocket N163bn, As Zenith Maintains Stock Trades Lead

August 4, 20210106
The stock exchange maintained its bullish run, as the equity capitalisation gained N163 billion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.81 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.27 trillion, against the N20.11 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 38,917.99 from 38,604.72.

The volume of shares closed at 231.45 million from the 244.28 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,651 against 4,609.

Share values rose to N2.13 billion against N1.90 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

WEMABANK: Closed at N0.89 kobo, up 5.95 percent.

UPDC: Closed at N1.25 kobo, up 5.93 percent.

AIRTELAFRI: Closed at N650, up 5.69 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.25 kobo, up 4.17 percent.

CUTIX: Closed at N5, up 3.95 percent.

READ ALSO: Apapa-Oshodi Expressway To Undergo Partial Shutdown For 3 Weeks

Top Losers

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 8.16 percent

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.54 kobo, down 7.78 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.37 kobo, down 5.13 percent.

TRANSCORP: Closed at N0.93 kobo, down 5.10 percent.

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.50 kobo, down 5.06 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCORP with 17.47 million shares traded by investors.

Following was JAIZBANK with a share volume of 16.58 million.

HONYFLOUR follows with 17.71 million shares.

Others are WEMABANK with shares of 11.35 million and MBENEFIT with 11.10 million shares.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

