Stock Exchange: Investors Part With Over N5bn, ASI Drops By 0.03%

July 29, 2021 57

The stock exchange remained in the bear zone at the end of the trading day, with a N5.79 billion loss, while the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.03 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.210 trillion against the N20.216 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 38,791.03 from 38,802.15.

The volume of shares closed at 237.51 million from the 243.08 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,305 against 4,326.

Share values fell to N1.88 billion against N1.89 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

CAPHOTEL: Closed at N2.90 kobo, up 9.85 percent.

OANDO: Closed at N5.26 kobo, up 9.81 percent.

BOCGAS: Closed at N9.20 kobo, up 8.88 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.53 kobo, up 8.16 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N2.40 kobo, up 4.80 percent.

Top Losers

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.54 kobo, down 10 percent

TRIPPLEG: Closed at N0.90 kobo, down 10 percent.

PHARMDEKO: Closed at N1.09 kobo, down 9.92 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.41 kobo, down 6.82 percent.

ETERNA: Closed at N7.10 kobo, down 6.58 percent.

Leading the activity chart was OANDO with 44.29 million shares traded by investors.

Following was UBA with a share volume of 19.34 million.

WEMABANK follows with 14.24 million shares.

Others are ACCESS with shares of 13.29 million and JAIZBANK with 12.29 million shares.