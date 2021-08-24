fbpx

Stock Exchange: Investors Lose N25.21bn, Opening Week On Bearish Note

August 24, 2021080
Investors parted with N25.21 billion, as the Nigerian stock exchange ended with a loss at the end of trading day, with the All-Share Index (ASI) falling by 0.12 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.54 trillion, against the N20.57 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 39,434 from 39,483.08.

The volume of shares closed at 211.32 million from the 280.57 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,939 against 4,012 .

Share values fell to N2.02 billion against N3.18 billion recorded on Friday.

Top Gainers

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.44 kobo, up 10 percent.

PHARMDEKO: Closed at N1.89 kobo, up 9.88 percent.

TRANSCOHOT: Closed at N4.30 kobo, up 9.69 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.34 kobo, up 9.68 percent.

LEARNAFRICA: Closed at N1.41 kobo, up 9.30 percent.

Top Losers

WAPCO: Closed at N21.50 kobo, down 5.29 percent

PZ: Closed at N5.75 kobo, down 4.17 percent.

UBN: Closed at N5.05 kobo, down 3.81 percent.

ETERNA: Closed at N6.20 kobo, down 2.36 percent.

FCMB: Closed at N3.02 kobo, down 2.27 percent.

Leading the activity chart was CHAMS with 47.95 million shares traded by investors.

Following was GTCO with a share volume of 20.93 million.

HONYFLOUR follows with 14.55 million shares.

Others are COURTVILLE with shares of 13.02 million and WEMABANK with 10.34 million shares.

