Stock Exchange: Investors Lose N1.66bn, As Market Maintains Bearish Streak

The Nigerian Stock Exchange remains in the bearish zone, as investors lost N1.66 billion at the end of trading day, while the All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 0.01 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.424 trillion, against the N20.426 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 39,201.33 from 39,204.52.

The volume of shares closed at 350.52 million from the 354.06 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,523 against 4,095.

Share values rose to N3.34 billion against N3.20 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

CHAMS: Closed at N0.22 kobo, up 4.76 percent.

UBA: Closed at N7.85 kobo, up 4.67 percent.

CUTIX: Closed at N5, up 4.60 percent.

OANDO: Closed at N4.68 kobo, up 3.08 percent.

NB: Closed at N48.65, up 1.25 percent.

Top Losers

CORNERST: Closed at N0.48 kobo, down 7.69 percent

AIICO: Closed at N0.95 kobo, down 6.86 percent.

LEARNAFRICA: Closed at N1.36 kobo, down 5.56 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N2.08 kobo, down 5.45 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N3.88 kobo, down 5.13 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 97.72 million shares traded by investors.

Following was WEMABANK with a share volume of 74.85 million.

ACCESS follows with 47.75 million shares.

Others are LIVESTOCK with shares of 12.85 million and NB with 10 million shares.