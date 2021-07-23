Stock Exchange: Investors Gain N330bn As ASI Climbs By 1.67%

July 23, 2021 42

The stock exchange recorded a positive market run post Sallah celebrations, with a N330 billion gain for investors, while the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 1.67 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.10 trillion against the N19.77 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 38,585.52 from 37,952.65.

The volume of shares fell to 203.11 million from the 462.80 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,969 against 3,610.

Share values appreciated to N1.72 billion against N1.19 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

TOTAL: Closed at N184.80 kobo, up 10 percent.

CUTIX: Closed at N4.38 kobo, up 9.77 percent.

OANDO: Closed at N3.61 kobo, up 9.73 percent.

DANGCEM: Closed at N248, up 7.83 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.23 kobo, up 4.55 percent.

READ ALSO: Stanbic IBTC Capital Named Nigeria’s Best Investment Bank By Euromoney For The Third Time In Four Years

Top Losers

AIICO: Closed at N1.05 kobo, down 8.70 percent

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.29 kobo, down 6.45 percent.

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.24 kobo, down 4 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N1.90 kobo, down 3.55 percent.

ARDOVA: Closed at N15, down 3.23 percent.

Leading the activity chart was STERLINBANK with 22.48 million shares traded by investors.

Following was UCAP with a share volume of 16.90 million.

FIDELITYBK follows with 14.06 million shares.

Others are WEMABANK with shares of 13.95 million and GTCO with 13.30 million shares.