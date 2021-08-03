Stock Exchange: Investors Gain N30bn After Bullish Trading Day

August 3, 2021 141

The stock exchange had a positive run at trading hours, closing with a N30 billion gain, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.15 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.11 trillion against the N20.08 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 38,604.72 from 38,547.08.

The volume of shares closed at 244.28 million from the 387.13 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,609 against 4,700.

Share values tumbled to N1.90 billion against N3.8 billion recorded on Friday.

Top Gainers

JBERGER: Closed at N24.50 kobo, up 8.89 percent.

NPFMCRFBK: Closed at N1.89 kobo, up 8 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.45 kobo, up 7.14 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.64 kobo, up 6.67 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.39 kobo, up 5.41 percent.

Top Losers

ETERNA: Closed at N6.39 kobo, down 10 percent

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.58 kobo, down 9.71 percent.

TRIPPLEG: Closed at N0.90 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

DANGSUGAR: Closed at N17.50 kobo, down 5.41 percent.

WAPCO: Closed at N21.75 kobo, down 5.02 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCORP with 40.26 million shares traded by investors.

Following was CILEASING with a share volume of 26.09 million.

FCMB follows with 17.71 million shares.

Others are OANDO with shares of 11.76 million and SOVRENINS with 8.21 million shares.