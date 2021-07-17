Stock Exchange: Investors’ Confidence Boosts Trading Gain By N41bn

July 17, 2021 77

The stock exchange recorded a positive market run after slipping into the bear zone the previous day, with a N41.8 billion gain for investors, while the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.21 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.77 trillion against the N19.72 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 37,947.18 from 37,866.9.

The volume of shares also appreciated to 266.74 million from the 159.99 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,065 against 3,53,038.

Share values appreciated to N3.05 billion against N927.85 million recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

CAP: Closed at N20.80 kobo, up 9.47 percent.

UCAP: Closed at N6.50 kobo, up 3.17 percent.

OANDO: Closed at N3.29 kobo, up 2.81 percent.

ACCESS: Closed at N9.20 kobo, up 2.22 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.51 kobo, up 2 percent.

Top Losers

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.59 kobo, down 9.23 percent

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.41 kobo, down 8.89 percent.

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.54 kobo, down 8.47 percent.

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.33 kobo, down 8.33 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 8.17 percent.

Leading the activity chart was GTCO with 75.63 million shares traded by investors.

Following was JAIZBANK with a share volume of 21.46 million.

SOVRENINS follows with 16.71 million shares.

Others are UNIVINSURE with shares of 13.03 million and UCAP with 10.37 million shares.