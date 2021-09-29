fbpx

Stock Exchange: Investors Bear N3bn Loss, As Bearish Mood Persists

September 29, 2021043
The stock exchange maintained its bearish mood, as investors lost N3 billion at the end of trading, while the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.25 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.245 trillion, against the N20.248 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated to 38,858.99 from 38,864.33.

The volume of shares closed at 526.30 million from the 139.45 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,535 against 3,539.

Share values grew to N3.04 billion against the N1.71 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

SKYAVN: Closed at N4.45 kobo, up 9.88 percent.

WEMABANK: Closed at N0.82 kobo, up 5.13 percent.

FLOURMILL: Closed at N29.90 kobo, up 1.87 percent.

UCAP: Closed at N8.70 kobo, up 1.75 percent.

JAIZBANK: Closed at N0.59 kobo, up 1.72 percent.

Top Losers

MANSARD: Closed at N2.70 kobo, down 9.70 percent

AFRIPRUD: Closed at N5.85 kobo, down 8.59 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.41 kobo, down 6.82 percent.

TRIPPLEG: Closed at N0.90 kobo, down 6.25 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.33 kobo, down 5.71 percent.

Leading the activity chart was HONYFLOUR with 40.21 million shares traded by investors.

Following was UBA with a share volume of 11.12 million.

TRANSCORP follows with 9.47 million shares.

Others are FIDELITYBK with shares of 9.15 million and WEMABANK with 8.71 million shares.

About Author

Stock Exchange: Investors Bear N3bn Loss, As Bearish Mood Persists
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

