Stock Exchange Grows By N40bn, Closes Week In Green Zone

October 15, 2021 52

The stock exchange closed the week with a N40 billion gain in its market capitalisation, as the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.38 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N21.43 trillion, against the N21.39 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 41,129.98 from 41,051.19.

The volume of shares closed at 908.05 million from the 446.17 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 5,151 against 4,704.

Share values dropped to N10.97 billion against the N4.46 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

CHAMPION: Closed at N3.05 kobo, up 9.71 percent.

AFRIPRUD: Closed at N6.90 kobo, up 7.81 percent.

FBNH: Closed at N11.75 kobo, up 7.31 percent.

UNIVINSURE: Closed at N0.22 kobo, up 4.76 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.24 kobo, up 4.35 percent.

READ ALSO: Petrol Importation Gulps 30 Percent Of Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange – SGF

Top Losers

LEARNAFRICA: Closed at N1.26 kobo, down 10 percent

ETI: Closed at N6.75 kobo, down 8.16 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.47 kobo, down 6 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.57 kobo, down 5 percent.

NEM: Closed at N1.93 kobo, down 4.46 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 602.76 million shares traded by investors.

Following was GTCO with a share volume of 63.74 million.

CHAMPION follows with 37.68 million shares.

Others are UNIVINSURE with shares of 21.90 million and UBA with 21.17 million shares.