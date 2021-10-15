fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER

Stock Exchange Grows By N40bn, Closes Week In Green Zone

October 15, 2021052
Stock Exchange Grows By N40bn, Closes Week In Green Zone

The stock exchange closed the week with a N40 billion gain in its market capitalisation, as the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.38 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N21.43 trillion, against the N21.39 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 41,129.98 from 41,051.19.

The volume of shares closed at 908.05 million from the 446.17 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 5,151 against 4,704.

Share values dropped to N10.97 billion against the N4.46 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

CHAMPION: Closed at N3.05 kobo, up 9.71 percent.

AFRIPRUD: Closed at N6.90 kobo, up 7.81 percent.

FBNH: Closed at N11.75 kobo, up 7.31 percent.

UNIVINSURE: Closed at N0.22 kobo, up 4.76 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.24 kobo, up 4.35 percent.

READ ALSO: Petrol Importation Gulps 30 Percent Of Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange – SGF

Top Losers

LEARNAFRICA: Closed at N1.26 kobo, down 10 percent

ETI: Closed at N6.75 kobo, down 8.16 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.47 kobo, down 6 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.57 kobo, down 5 percent.

NEM: Closed at N1.93 kobo, down 4.46 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 602.76 million shares traded by investors.

Following was GTCO with a share volume of 63.74 million.

CHAMPION follows with 37.68 million shares.

Others are UNIVINSURE with shares of 21.90 million and UBA with 21.17 million shares.

About Author

Stock Exchange Grows By N40bn, Closes Week In Green Zone
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 15, 2021 BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
September 16, 20210255

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 16, 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, September 2021. Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Slows to 17.01 Percent in August
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 26, 20170226

NSE Index Drops 2.45%, as Downward Spiral Lingers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The downward trajectory, at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, lingered on Friday, June 23, bringing down the value of lead indices. The All-Share Index drop
Read More
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Releases Half Year Audited Results, Reports Profit Before Tax of ₦93.1 billion COVERFEATURESNEWSLETTER
December 31, 202001574

HoldCo Status in the Nigerian Banking Industry

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram HoldCo is an abbreviation for Holding Company. A holding company is a business entity that owns enough shares in other companies and largely influences its
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.