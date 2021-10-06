fbpx

Stock Exchange Gains Over N200bn, Maintains Bullish Momentum

October 6, 2021
The stock exchange maintained its bullish run, as investors gained N247 billion at the end of trading, while the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 1.18 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N21.216 trillion, against the N20.950 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 40,716.66 from 40,243.05.

The volume of shares closed at 432.99 million from the 202.35 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,377 against 4,066.

Share values grew to N3.12 billion against the N1.86 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

FBNH: Closed at N9, up 9.76 percent.

PHARMDEKO: Closed at N2.83 kobo, up 9.69 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.41 kobo, up 7.89 percent.

LEARNAFRICA: Closed at N1.55 kobo, up 7.64 percent.

JAIZBANK: Closed at N0.61 kobo, up 7.02 percent.

Top Losers

UPL: Closed at N1.22 kobo, down 9.63 percent

REGALINS: Closed at N0.41 kobo, down 8.89 percent.

INTBREW: Closed at N4.50 kobo, down 6.25 percent.

PZ: Closed at N5.45 kobo, down 5.22 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.59 kobo, down 4.84 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UNIVINSURE with 105.10 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FBNH with a share volume of 46.30 million.

ACCESS follows with 30.69 million shares.

Others are GTCO with shares of 25.66 million and COURTVILLE with 22.38 million shares.

