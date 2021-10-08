fbpx

Stock Exchange Extends Positive Run, As Investors Gain N33.32bn

October 8, 2021095
The stock exchange has kept the trading lights green, as investors gained N33.32 billion at the end of the trading session, while the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.16 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N21.27 trillion, against the N21.242 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 40,829.15 from 40,765.20.

The volume of shares closed at 812.29 million from the 400.65 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,863 against 5,145.

Share values grew to N10.57 billion against the N3.47 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

UPL: Closed at N1.44 kobo, up 9.92 percent.

PRESCO: Closed at N85, up 5.92 percent.

UNIVINSURE: Closed at N0.22 kobo, up 4.76 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.22 kobo, up 4.76 percent.

UPDC: Closed at N1.99 kobo, up 3.65 percent.

Top Losers

BOCGAS: Closed at N10.50 kobo, down 6.87 percent

CAVERTON: Closed at N1.58 kobo, down 9.71 percent.

MANSARD: Closed at N2.36 kobo, down 5.22 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.39 kobo, down 4.88 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.22 kobo, down 4.35 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 605.01 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FIDELITYBK with a share volume of 20.58 million.

WEMABANK follows with 15.17 million shares.

Others are ETI with shares of 15.02 million and TRANSCORP with 13.76 million shares.

Kindness Udoh
