Stock Exchange: Equity Capitalisation Dips By 0.01%

August 19, 2021
The Nigerian stock exchange retreated into the bear territory, with the All-Share Index (ASI) falling by 0.01 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.603 trillion, against the N20.606 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 39,545.67 from 39,550.36.

The volume of shares closed at 132.07 million from the 110.77 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,307 against 3,305.

Share values depreciated to N2.67 billion against N3.08 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

PHARMDEKO: Closed at N1.43 kobo, up 10 percent.

BOCGAS: Closed at N10.10 kobo, up 9.78 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N2.71 kobo, up 9.72 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.27 kobo, up 8 percent.

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.35 kobo, up 6.06 percent.

Top Losers

SCOA: Closed at N1.59 kobo, down 9.66 percent

PRESTIGE: Closed at N0.44 kobo, down 8.33 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.40 kobo, down 6.98 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.33 kobo, down 5.71 percent.

CAVERTON: Closed at N1.72 kobo, down 5.49 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCORP with 14.14 million shares traded by investors.

Following was CHAMS with a share volume of 14.06 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 8.51 million shares.

Others are GTCO with shares of 6.22 million and OANDO with 5.38 million shares.

