Stock Exchange: Equity Cap Falls By N117bn, As Bears Crash Trading Activities

August 21, 20210175
The Nigerian stock exchange ended with a loss at the end of trading day, as the equity capitalisation closed with a N117 billion loss, with the All-Share Index (ASI) growing by 0.47 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.57 trillion, against the N20.668 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 39,483.08 from 39,670.29.

The volume of shares closed at 280.57 million from the 201.83 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,012 against 3,274 .

Share values rose to N3.18 billion against N1.68 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

LASACO: Closed at N1.54 kobo, up 10 percent.

NEMETH: Closed at N2.05 kobo, up 9.63 percent.

UACN: Closed at N11.45 kobo, up 9.57 percent.

PHARMDEKO: Closed at N1.72 kobo, up 9.55 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.46 kobo, up 9.52 percent.

Top Losers

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.40 kobo, down 6.98 percent

UPL: Closed at N1.21 kobo, down 6.20 percent.

CADBURY: Closed at N8.50 kobo, down 5.03 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.60 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

LEARNAFRICA: Closed at N1.29 kobo, down 4.44 percent.

Leading the activity chart was HONYFLOUR with 57.49 million shares traded by investors.

Following was GTCO with a share volume of 42.63 million.

JAIZBANK follows with 22.42 million shares.

Others are MBENEFIT with shares of 16.19 million and TRANSCORP with 14.39 million shares.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

