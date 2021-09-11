fbpx

Stock Exchange Ends Week In Bearish Run, Sustains Losses

September 11, 20210137
The Nigerian Stock Exchange ends the trading week in the red, extending the week-long losing streak, with the All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 0.71 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.27 trillion, against the N20.42 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,921.78 from 39,201.33.

The volume of shares closed at 154.55 million from the 350.52 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,467 against 3,523.

Share values fell to N2.26 billion against N3.34 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.23 kobo, up 9.52 percent.

AIICO: Closed at N0.99 kobo, up 4.21 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.51 kobo, up 4.08 percent.

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.35 kobo, up 2.94 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N2.14, up 2.88 percent.

Top Losers

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.57 kobo, down 6.56 percent

CADBURY: Closed at N8, down 5.88 percent.

NPFMCRFBK: Closed at N1.65 kobo, down 5.71 percent.

AIRTELAFRI: Closed at N715, down 4.67 percent.

LASACO: Closed at N1.30 kobo, down 4.41 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UBA with 15.26 million shares traded by investors.

Following was GTCO with a share volume of 12.15 million.

LINKASSURE follows with 11.70 million shares.

Others are ACCESS with shares of 11.28 million and FIDELITYBK with 10.74 million shares.

About Author

Stock Exchange Ends Week In Bearish Run, Sustains Losses
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

