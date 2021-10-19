fbpx

Stock Exchange Dips By N150bn, As ASI Drops By 0.71%

October 19, 20210136
The stock exchange opened the new week with a N150 billion loss for investors, as the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.71 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N21.47 trillion, against the N21.62 trillion recorded last Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 41,144.67 from 41,438.15.

The volume of shares closed at 338.71 million from the 728.95 million recorded last Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 5,866 against 4,852.

Share values crashed to N4.05 billion against the N8.53 billion recorded last Friday.

Top Gainers

NGXGROUP: Closed at N19.50 kobo, up 9.86 percent.

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N1.15 kobo, up 9.52 percent.

CUSTODIAN: Closed at N7.85, kobo up 7.53 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N3.78 kobo, up 6.48 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.23 kobo, up 4.55 percent.

Top Losers

MAYBAKER: Closed at N4.36 kobo, down 8.02 percent

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.59 kobo, down 7.81 percent.

NPFMCRFBK: Closed at N1.71 kobo, down 7.57 percent.

FBNH: Closed at N11.75 kobo, down 7.48 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.28 kobo, down 6.67 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 67.61 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ACCESS with a share volume of 36.61 million.

TRANSCORP follows with 26.54 million shares.

Others are GTCO with shares of 25.56 million and FIDELITYBK with 19.47 million shares.

