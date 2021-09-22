fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER

Stock Exchange Closes With N17bn Loss, With 0.08% Decline In ASI

September 22, 20210104
Stock Exchange Closes With N17bn Loss, With 0.08% Decline In ASI

The stock exchange continues to tread the downward curve, with a N17 billion loss, while the All-Share Index (ASI) also dropped by 0.08 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.253 trillion, against the N20.270 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 38,873.85 from 38,906.42.

The volume of shares closed at 184.44 million from the 190.95 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,809 against 3,462.

Share values depreciated to N2.34 billion against N2.35 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

MRS: Closed at N15.20 kobo, up 9.75 percent.

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.23 kobo, up 9.52 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.47 kobo, up 6.82 percent.

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.55 kobo, up 3.77 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.32 kobo, up 3.23 percent.

READ ALSO: Mass Metering: Expert Calls On FG To Strengthen Local Manufacturers

Top Losers

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.75 kobo, down 7.89 percent

CHAMS: Closed at N0.22 kobo, down 4.35 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.47 kobo, down 4.08 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.24 kobo, down 4 percent.

WEMABANK: Closed at N0.76 kobo, down 3.80 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UBA with 38.99 million shares traded by investors.

Following was GTCO with a share volume of 19.03 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 14.19 million shares.

Others are UCAP with shares of 12.88 million and ACCESS with 10 million shares.

About Author

Stock Exchange Closes With N17bn Loss, With 0.08% Decline In ASI
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Dapchi COVERNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
July 7, 20180162

Buhari Reiterates Commitment to Rescuing Dapchi School Girl, Leah Sharibu

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration remains committed to the rescue of the remaining Dapchi school girl, Leah Sharibu, who is still
Read More
Naira BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
January 30, 20170260

Naira Sinks In Black Market To N500/$1

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian naira fell against the greenback to 500 on the black market as the nation’s dollar scarcity worsens, according to abokiFX.com, which collates p
Read More
June 25, 20130165

CBN Moves Against Currency Counterfeiting

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Lamido Sanusi, has said the bank will intensify its fight against currency counterfeiting because the malad
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.