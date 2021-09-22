Stock Exchange Closes With N17bn Loss, With 0.08% Decline In ASI

September 22, 2021 104

The stock exchange continues to tread the downward curve, with a N17 billion loss, while the All-Share Index (ASI) also dropped by 0.08 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.253 trillion, against the N20.270 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 38,873.85 from 38,906.42.

The volume of shares closed at 184.44 million from the 190.95 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,809 against 3,462.

Share values depreciated to N2.34 billion against N2.35 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

MRS: Closed at N15.20 kobo, up 9.75 percent.

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.23 kobo, up 9.52 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.47 kobo, up 6.82 percent.

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.55 kobo, up 3.77 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.32 kobo, up 3.23 percent.

Top Losers

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.75 kobo, down 7.89 percent

CHAMS: Closed at N0.22 kobo, down 4.35 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.47 kobo, down 4.08 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.24 kobo, down 4 percent.

WEMABANK: Closed at N0.76 kobo, down 3.80 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UBA with 38.99 million shares traded by investors.

Following was GTCO with a share volume of 19.03 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 14.19 million shares.

Others are UCAP with shares of 12.88 million and ACCESS with 10 million shares.