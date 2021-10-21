fbpx

Stock Exchange Closes With Mid-Week Gain Of N54.81bn In Market Cap

October 21, 2021057
The stock exchange closed the trading day today with a N54.81 billion gain in market capitalisation, as the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.26 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N21.52 trillion, against the N21.47 trillion recorded On Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 41,249.71 from 41,144.67.

The volume of shares closed at 499.50 million from the 338.71 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 5,998 against 5,866.

Share values appreciated to N5.07 billion against the N4.05 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

NGXGROUP: Closed at N21.45 kobo, up 10 percent.

GLAXOSMITH: Closed at N7, up 6.87 percent.

NPFMCRFBK: Closed at N1.81 kobo, up 5.85 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.50 kobo, up 4.17 percent.

FBNH: Closed at N12.20 kobo, up 3.83 percent.

READ ALSO: Facebook Takes Rebranding Route, Seeks To Change Name

Top Losers

PRESTIGE: Closed at N0.43 kobo, down 8.51 percent

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.595 kobo, down 8.33 percent.

ACADEMY: Closed at N0.33 kobo, down 8.33 percent.

CADBURY: Closed at N8, down 5.88 percent.

UBN: Closed at N5, down 5.66 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 147.60 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ETRANZACT with a share volume of 105.16 million.

ACCESS follows with 27.85 million shares.

Others are TRANSCORP with shares of 22.29 million and GTCO with 20.59 million shares.

About Author

Stock Exchange Closes With Mid-Week Gain Of N54.81bn In Market Cap
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

