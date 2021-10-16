Stock Exchange Closes Week With N190bn Gain

October 16, 2021 134

The stock exchange ended the market week with a N190 billion gain for investors, as the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.75 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N21.62 trillion, against the N21.43 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 41,438.15 from 41,129.98.

The volume of shares closed at 728.95 million from the 908.05 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,852 against 5,151.

Share values dropped to N8.53 billion against the N10.97 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

SCOA: Closed at N0.95 kobo, up 9.20 percent.

CUSTODIAN: Closed at N7.30 kobo, up 7.30 percent.

INTBREW: Closed at N5, up 8.70 percent.

FBHN: Closed at N12.70 kobo, up 8.09 percent.

GLAXOSMITH: Closed at N6.50 kobo, up 6.56 percent.

Top Losers

CHAMS: Closed at N0.22 kobo, down 8.33 percent

UPL: Closed at N1.50 kobo, down 6.25 percent.

WAPCO: Closed at N24.10 kobo, down 4.74 percent.

AFRIPRUD: Closed at N6.65 kobo, down 3.62 percent.

STERLINBANK: Closed at N1.52 kobo, down 3.18 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 476.54 million shares traded by investors.

Following was UNIVINSURE with a share volume of 39.68 million.

GTCO follows with 33.16 million shares.

Others are FIDELITYBK with shares of 21.87 million and TRANSCORP with 20.78 million shares.