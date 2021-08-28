Stock Exchange Closes Week In Bullish Run, As ASI Grows By 0.02%

August 28, 2021 144

The Nigerian stock exchange maintained its bullish sentiments to end the week positively, as the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.02 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.57 trillion, against the N20.56 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,485.65 from 39,477.18.

The volume of shares closed at 232.85 million from the 186.32 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,351 against 3,595.

Share values appreciated to N1.85 billion against N1.79 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

MORISON: Closed at N1.85 kobo, up 9.47 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.48 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.25 kobo, up 8.70 percent.

UPDC: Closed at 1.83 kobo, up 8.28 percent.

BOCGAS: Closed at N11.80 kobo, up 6.31 percent.

Top Losers

UNILEVER: Closed at N13.50 kobo, down 10 percent

NASCON: Closed at N14.15 kobo, down 9.87 percent.

AIICO: Closed at N0.98 kobo, down 4.85 percent.

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.23 kobo, down 4.17 percent.

TRANSCORP: Closed at N0.92 kobo, down 3.16 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCORP with 45.13 million shares traded by investors.

Following was MBENEFIT with a share volume of 29.26 million.

GTCO follows with 22.09 million shares.

Others are ZENITHBANK with shares of 16.35 million and ETRANZACT with 13.84 million shares.