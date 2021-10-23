Stock Exchange Closes Trading Week With N30bn Gain

October 23, 2021 88

Trading on the stock exchange ended in a N30 billion gain, with the All-Share Index (ASI) growing by 1.10 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N21.79 trillion, against the N21.76 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 41,763.26 from 41,704.11.

The volume of shares closed at 510.18 million from the 216.19 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 5,485 against 4,272.

Share values tumbled to N5.86 billion against the N3.38 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

CUTIX: Closed at N6.05 kobo, up 10 percent.

UNILEVER: Closed at N14.50 kobo, up 9.85 percent.

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.34 kobo, up 9.68 percent.

PZ: Closed at N5.90 kobo, up 9.26 percent.

TOTAL: Closed at N204.90 kobo, up 6.17 percent.

Top Losers

NEM: Closed at N1.92 kobo, down 8.57 percent

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N1.06 kobo, down 7.83 percent.

NGXGROUP: Closed at N22, down 6.58 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.48 kobo, down 5.88 percent.

NASCON: Closed at N14.65 kobo, down 5.48 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 154.39 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ETI with a share volume of 56.09 million.

TRANSCORP follows with 31.94 million shares.

Others are NGXGROUP with shares of 29.87 million and WEMABANK with 24.12 million shares.