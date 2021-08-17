fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER

Stock Exchange Closes In Red, As Investors Lose N8.83bn

August 17, 20210157
Stock Exchange Closes In Red, As Investors Lose N8.83bn

The stock exchange ended the trading day in a bearish mood, as investors lost N8.83 billion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.04 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.58 trillion, against the N20.59 trillion recorded last Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 39,505.4 from 39,522.34.

The volume of shares closed at 141.28 million from the 188.83 million recorded last Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,393 against 3,267.

Share values dropped to N1.63 billion against N2.08 billion recorded last Friday.

Top Gainers

SFSREIT: Closed at N67.90 kobo, up 9.96 percent.

MRS: Closed at N13.85 kobo, up 9.92 percent.

MAYBAKER: Closed at N4.83 kobo, up 9.77 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N2.25 kobo, up 9.76 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.37 kobo, up 8.82 percent.

READ ALSO: FG Opens Bid For Airport Concession

Top Losers

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.33 kobo, down 8.33 percent

LASACO: Closed at N1.40 kobo, down 6.67 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N1.98 kobo, down 4.81 percent.

FIDELITYBK: Closed at N2.38 kobo, down 4.80 percent.

CHAMPION: Closed at N2.10 kobo, down 4.55 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ETRANZACT with 16.18 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FIDELITYBK with a share volume of 10.44 million.

TRANSCORP follows with 9.76 million shares.

Others are CHIPLC with shares of 9.18 million and ACCESS with 7.58 million shares.

About Author

Stock Exchange Closes In Red, As Investors Lose N8.83bn
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 29, 20150128

Nigeria Spent N474 Billion on Rice Importation in 3 Years

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria has said that the country expended $2.41bn (N474.77bn) was spent by the country on rice importation between January 2012 and May
Read More
October 7, 20130148

PPDC: Nigeria Loses $39 Billion to Corruption

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria may have lost an estimated $39 billion to corruption in contracts procurement in various sectors, particularly the oil and gas sector, Public Procur
Read More
Nigeria Needs N1tn For Efficient Electricity Transmission – TCN COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
December 18, 20180208

Manufacturers Spent N43.19 billion on Alternative Energy in H1 ’18

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram With electricity supply, particularly from the distribution companies remaining at an average of nine hours a day in the first half (H1) of 2018, local manu
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.