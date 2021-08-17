Stock Exchange Closes In Red, As Investors Lose N8.83bn

August 17, 2021 157

The stock exchange ended the trading day in a bearish mood, as investors lost N8.83 billion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.04 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.58 trillion, against the N20.59 trillion recorded last Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 39,505.4 from 39,522.34.

The volume of shares closed at 141.28 million from the 188.83 million recorded last Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,393 against 3,267.

Share values dropped to N1.63 billion against N2.08 billion recorded last Friday.

Top Gainers

SFSREIT: Closed at N67.90 kobo, up 9.96 percent.

MRS: Closed at N13.85 kobo, up 9.92 percent.

MAYBAKER: Closed at N4.83 kobo, up 9.77 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N2.25 kobo, up 9.76 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.37 kobo, up 8.82 percent.

Top Losers

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.33 kobo, down 8.33 percent

LASACO: Closed at N1.40 kobo, down 6.67 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N1.98 kobo, down 4.81 percent.

FIDELITYBK: Closed at N2.38 kobo, down 4.80 percent.

CHAMPION: Closed at N2.10 kobo, down 4.55 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ETRANZACT with 16.18 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FIDELITYBK with a share volume of 10.44 million.

TRANSCORP follows with 9.76 million shares.

Others are CHIPLC with shares of 9.18 million and ACCESS with 7.58 million shares.