Stock Exchange Caps Week With N17bn Gain

The bears retreated during the trading day, as the stock exchange closed the week on a positive note, with a N17 billion gain, and the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.08 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.290 trillion, against the N20.273 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,943.87 from 38,911.31.

The volume of shares closed at 155.09 million from the 130.20 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 2,906 against 2,962.

Share values appreciated to N1.94 billion against N1.42 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.52 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.45 kobo, up 7.14 percent.

PRESTIGE: Closed at N0.47 kobo, up 6.82 percent.

UCAP: Closed at N8.90 kobo, up 6.59 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.26 kobo, up 4 percent.

Top Losers

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N1.14 kobo, down 6.56 percent

OKOMUOIL: Closed at N104, down 5.45 percent.

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.55 kobo, down 3.51 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.29 kobo, down 3.33 percent.

WAPCO: Closed at N21.50 kobo, down 2.27 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UNIVINSURE with 19.07 million shares traded by investors.

Following was UBA with a share volume of 11.05 million.

WAPCO follows with 10.23 million shares.

Others are ZENITHBANK with shares of 9.95 million and UCAP with 9.82 million shares.