Stock Exchange: Capital Market Grows By 0.08%, With N17bn Gain

August 14, 2021
The stock exchange saw a growth of N17 billion, as the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.08 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.59 trillion, against the N20.57 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,522.34 from 39,490.06.

The volume of shares closed at 188.83 million from the 570.20 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,267 against 3,764.

Share values dropped to N2.08 billion against N2.28 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.44 kobo, up 10 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N2.05 kobo, up 9.63 percent.

PRESTIGE: Closed at N0.48 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

UPDC: Closed at N1.23 kobo, up 8.85 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.51 kobo, up 8.51 percent.

Top Losers

CUTIX: Closed at N5, down 9.91 percent

JULI: Closed at N0.91 kobo, down 9.90 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.26 kobo, down 7.14 percent.

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.22 kobo, down 4.35 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.24 kobo, down 4 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FLOURMILL with 52.47 million shares traded by investors.

Following was HONYFLOUR with a share volume of 15.48 million.

STERLINBANK follows with 13.68 million shares.

Others are WEMABANK with shares of 13.25 million and FBNH with 10.87 million shares.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats.

