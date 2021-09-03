Stock Exchange Breaks Three-Day Losing Streaking To Gain N40bn Profit

September 3, 2021 129

Investors’ luck takes a losing break from the three-day bearish run, as the Nigerian stock exchange rebounded, with a N40 billion gain at the end of the trading day, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.17 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.45 trillion, against the N20.41 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 39,252.19 from 39,184.18.

The volume of shares closed at 262.13 million from the 169.29 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,955 against 3,499.

Share values rose to N1.99 billion against N1.42 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

CHAMS: Closed at N0.22 kobo, up 4.76 percent.

PRESTIGE: Closed at N0.48 kobo, up 4.35 percent.

WEMABANK: Closed at N0.85 kobo, up 3.66 percent.

MANSARD: Closed at N0.89 kobo, up 3.49 percent.

JBERGER: Closed at N26, up 2.97 percent.

Top Losers

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.53 kobo, down 8.62 percent

OANDO: Closed at N4.10 kobo, down 7.03 percent.

UBN: Closed at N5, down 6.54 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.49 kobo, down 5.77 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N3.90 kobo, down 4.88 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ACCESS with 51.07 million shares traded by investors.

Following was TRANSCORP with a share volume of 36.09 million.

HONYFLOUR follows with 18.63 million shares.

Others are MBENEFIT with shares of 17.67 million and SOVRENINS with 16.80 million shares.