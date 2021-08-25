fbpx

Stock Exchange Bounces Makes Bullish Run With N13.5bn Profit

August 25, 20210126
Investors made a N25.21 billion profit, as the Nigerian stock exchange made a bullish run at the end of trading day, with the All-Share Index (ASI) falling by 0.07 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.55 trillion, against the N20.54 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,460.68 from 39,434.

The volume of shares closed at 196.80 million from the 211.32 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,881 against 3,939.

Share values fell further to N1.45 billion against N2.02 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

MORISON: Closed at N1.54 kobo, up 10 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.46 kobo, up 9.52 percent.

TRIPPLEG: Closed at N0.96 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.51 kobo, up 8.51 percent.

JAIZBANK: Closed at N0.62 kobo, up 6.90 percent.

Top Losers

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.40 kobo, down 9.09 percent

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.31 kobo, down 8.82 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.23 kobo, down 8 percent.

UACN: Closed at N10.70 kobo, down 6.55 percent.

MULTIVERSE: Closed at N0.20 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

Leading the activity chart was COURTVILLE with 22.44 million shares traded by investors.

Following was SOVRENINS with a share volume of 21.31 million.

WEMABANK follows with 16.94 million shares.

Others are UBA with shares of 15.53 million and FBNH with 10.83 million shares.

About Author

Stock Exchange Bounces Makes Bullish Run With N13.5bn Profit
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

