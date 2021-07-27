Stock Exchange: ASI Grows By 0.47%, As Market Breadth Closes Positively

July 27, 2021 106

The stock exchange started on a positive note, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.47 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.24 trillion against the N20.14 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 38,849.08 from 38,667.90.

The volume of shares closed at 246.55 million from the 230.25 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,676 against 4,135.

Share values fell to N2.24 billion against N2.31 billion recorded on Friday.

Top Gainers

OANDO: Closed at N4.36 kobo, up 9.82 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.45 kobo, up 9.76 percent.

ARDOVA: Closed at N17.45 kobo, up 9.75 percent.

BOCGAS: Closed at N8.45 kobo, up 9.74 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N2.16 kobo, up 9.64 percent.

Top Losers

UNIVINSURE: Closed at N0.20 kobo, down 9.09 percent

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.65 kobo, down 7.14 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.27 kobo, down 6.90 percent.

AFRIPRUD: Closed at N6.45 kobo, down 6.52 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 6.25 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FIDELITYBK with 30.54 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ACCESS with a share volume of 14.71 million.

UBA follows with 13.84 million shares.

Others are GTCO with shares of 12.76 million and WEMABANK with 11.26 million shares.