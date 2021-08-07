Stock Exchange: ASI Grows By 0.02%, As Market Value Stands At N1.66bn

August 7, 2021 146

The Nigerian Exchange on Friday moved a total of 167.78 million shares worth N1.66 billion in 3,267 deals, an increase of 20.03 percent.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 139.78 million shares valued at N1.41 billion transacted in 3,655 deals on Thursday.

FBNHoldings drove the activity chart, exchanging 27.28 million shares worth N199.56 million.

It was followed by GTCO with an account of 14.38 million shares valued at N404.04 million; Transcorp sold 13.03 million shares worth N12.36 million.

FCMB Group traded 12.36 million shares cost N37.99 million, while Wema Bank sold 12.09 million shares valued at N10.75 million.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 9.24 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 38,810.75 from 38,801.51 achieved on Thursday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation increased by N4 billion or 0.02 per cent to N20.220 trillion from N20.216 trillion reported on Friday.

Transcorp Hotel led the gainers’ table in percentage terms, gaining 9.80 per cent to close at N3.92 per share.

Regency Insurance followed with a gain of 6.67 per cent to 48k, while Oando added 4.13 per cent to N4.79 per share.

Ardova grew by 3.33 per cent to close at N15.50, while Cutix increased by 2.73 per cent to N5.65 per share.

On the other hand, Juli Pharmaceuticals topped the losers’ chart in percentage terms, dropping 9.76 per cent to close at N1.11 per share.

Africa Prudential trailed with 5.51 per cent to close at N6, while Consolidated Hallmark Insurance dipped 3.28 per cent to close at 59k per share.

Mutual Benefits was down by 2.63 per cent to close at 37k, while Vitafoam declined by 2.60 per cent to close at N15 per share.

NAN