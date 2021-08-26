fbpx

Stock Exchange: ASI Drops By 0.03%, As Market Closes In Red

August 26, 2021
Investors lost N3 billion at the end of the trading day, as the Nigerian stock exchange made a bearish run, with the All-Share Index (ASI) falling by 0.03 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.553 trillion, against the N20.556 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 39,449.82 from 39,460.68.

The volume of shares closed at 198.33 million from the 196.80 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,336 against 3,881.

Share values dipped to N1.05 billion against N1.45 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

CAPHOTEL: Closed at N3.19 kobo, up 10 percent.

ETERNA: Closed at N6.82 kobo, up 10 percent.

MORISON: Closed at N1.69 kobo, up 9.74 percent.

TRANSCOHOT: Closed at N4.70 kobo, up 9.30 percent.

UPDC: Closed at N1.54 kobo, up 9.22 percent.

READ ALSO: Reps Committee Rejects Customs N1.33 trillion Revenue Proposal

Top Losers

ACADEMY: Closed at N0.37 kobo, down 9.76 percent

PHARMDEKO: Closed at N1.71 kobo, down 9.52 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.32 kobo, down 8.57 percent.

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.36 kobo, down 7.69 percent.

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.56 kobo, down 6.67 percent.

Leading the activity chart was SOVRENINS with 48.38 million shares traded by investors.

Following was MBENEFIT with a share volume of 27.09 million.

JAIZBANK follows with 10.90 million shares.

Others are REGALINS with shares of 9 million and TRANSCORP with 6.94 million shares.

