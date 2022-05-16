fbpx

Sterling Bank Partners Ehizua Hub To Bridge Gap In Accessing Education Loan

May 16, 2022035
Sterling Bank donates ₦250 million

Ehizua Hub, an Australian education and creative technology hub, has sealed a deal with Sterling Bank Plc to bridge the financial gap in accessing online and on-campus quality Australian education.

The parties disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

“Sterling Bank has integrated Ehizua Hub to EdPay via its Edubanc platform to allow the bank to provide services, including credit facilities and other value-added services. As part of the agreement, the bank will underwrite students’ loans to fund their tuition.

“Students onboarded by Ehizua Hub will access flexible 12-month loan from Sterling Bank to fund creative technology programmes as well as online and on-campus studies with Torrens University, Australia,” the statement reads.

The Founding Chief Executive Officer of Ehizua Hub, Matthias Ehizua, said, “The partnership with Sterling Bank represents our commitment to leveraging technology and strategic partnerships to provide affordable and flexible education loan products that generate significant social returns to students.”

Sterling Bank’s Divisional Head, Health and Education, Obinna Ukachukwu, commented, “Sterling Bank is positively impacting and growing the education sector in Nigeria and has developed Edubanc, a digital banking platform that addresses the needs and challenges of tuition fee payments by making Edpay, an education loan product, available to Ehizua Hub Students and Parents.”

According to the statement, Ehizua Hub and Sterling Bank focus on profitability through positive social impact, responsible lending practice and net financial outcome for students.

FG Assures Insurers On Fulfilment Of Compulsory Policies
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

