Steps N-Power Batch C Beneficiaries Take After Registration

April 12, 2021 116

Although recruitment for N-Power Batch C beneficiaries is ongoing, but for those who are done with registration, there are a few things that you need to know.

It is important to note that your performance in the test is not the only variable that should be taken into consideration, but the physical verification exercise also takes priority.

READ ALSO: Blockchain: How To Invest In Ethereum In Nigeria

After NASIMS Registration, What Next?

If you are among those that have completed their registration on the nasims platform, here are things you need to prepare:

Your nasims ID;

Education certificates;

Birth certificate/Age declaration

In case you have not sat down for the N-Power test for Batch, here are things you need to know:

Click on login visit https://nasims.gov.ng/login;

Use the “Forgot Password” Option;

Enter your N-POWER application email;

Click on “Send Link”, and;

Check your mail and follow the instructions to reset your password.

Note: You are answer 20 questions in 10minutes as the test is time based.