Stella Oduah Appears In Court Over Alleged Financial Misappropriation

February 22, 2021015
Former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah on Monday appeared at the Federal High Court, Abuja over alleged financial impropriety.

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is alleging that Oduah misappropriated public funds while serving as a minister.

In a 25-count preferred against Senator Stella Oduah and eight others, they are accused of fraud and diversion of funds through the operation of anonymous bank accounts.

The arraignment was however stalled again, on Monday, February 22.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecutor, Hassan Liman told the court that the EFCC has been unable to serve the charges on the fifth and sixth defendants.

The prosecutor, therefore, prayed for leave of the court to serve the defendants, which are corporate bodies, at their respective addresses.

READ ALSO: High Court Orders Release Of Jimoh Ibrahim’s Assets

Justice Inyang Ekwo, the presiding judge fixed April 19, 2021, for the arraignment.

Justice Inyang Ekwo had earlier fixed February 22 for the arraignment because the Former Minister was yet to be served with the court processes when the case was first mentioned on February 9, 2021.

Senator Oduah currently represents Anambra North Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

Stella Oduah Appears In Court Over Alleged Financial Misappropriation
