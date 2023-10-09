Stears Launches New Intelligence Solutions For Professionals & Businesses

Stears, a leading source of economic and industry data & insight, today announced the launch of its next-generation intelligence solutions, including market sizing estimates, predictive forecasts, consumer indices, and comprehensive macroeconomic datasets.

Stears has long been recognised for its expertise in delivering in-depth insights and information, and this evolution builds upon that legacy. The data and insights company now provides intelligence tools geared towards helping global organisations, professionals, and teams to make swift and accurate decisions about Africa.

This transition follows Stears’ expansion across Africa, exemplified by its release of inflation forecasts for Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, and the development of proprietary models and indices such as the Stears Approval Rating and the Consumer Sentiment Index for Sub-Saharan Africa.

“African economies present exciting growth opportunities. However, access to reliable, granular, financial, and economic data ranks consistently as one of the toughest parts of doing business in Africa,” stated Preston Ideh, CEO of Stears. “The evolution of Stears into this new era of intelligence solutions represents our commitment to equipping businesses and professionals with the tools and information they need to thrive,” he added.

“We believe that businesses and professionals deserve access to the best possible information to make informed decisions. Our new intelligence solutions take this to the next level, offering a comprehensive view of the African market, enabling our clients to navigate it with confidence,” Yvette Dimiri, the Director at Stears, added.

Stears’ intelligence solutions are meticulously curated for global organisations operating or investing in the African continent, ensuring their relevance and accuracy in a rapidly changing landscape. Stears’ track record of delivering high-quality intelligence solutions is exemplified by its current subscriber base, which includes esteemed organisations such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), European Investment Bank, Infracredit, PZ Cussons, Piggyvest, and many others.

“As a Government Affairs professional covering Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, understanding policy, Macro and Microtrends, and the facts behind the figures are my stock in trade. Stears has been my secret weapon and go-to source of reliable data,” said Funmi Ogunlesi, Head of Government Affairs, Citibank Nigeria, a long-standing subscriber of Stears’ intelligence solutions.

To access Stears’ new intelligence solutions and stay ahead in a competitive landscape, visit www.stears.co.