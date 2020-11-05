Steam Records Almost 25 Million Users Due To Lockdowns In April – A 43% Increase From 2019

November 5, 2020 153

Online gaming platform Steam saw a sharp increase in users due to lockdown conditions brought about by COVID-19. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, Steam set a record of almost 25 million concurrent users in April 2020, a 43% increase compared to 2019.

In April 2020, many parts of the world were under lockdown conditions as the world sheltered from the Coronavirus pandemic. While many economies and industries were badly hit due to COVID-19, the gaming industry saw an upward trend in many aspects and metrics. This is a direct result of stay-at-home orders forcing people to find new forms of entertainment. At the height of the lockdowns, Steam recorded 24.54 million concurrent viewers compared to 17.13 million in April of 2019 – a 43% increase.

From its humble beginnings as Valve’s creation as a small platform to update its games back in 2003, Steam has gone on to become one of the gaming industry’s most recognizable giants. In 2019 Steam recorded 95 million monthly active users compared to 67 million in 2017 – a 41.79% increase.

When Valve started Steam, they had a total of 7 games in their arsenal. In 2018 that number reached nearly 10,000 games cementing Steam’s place in the gaming industry. In 2019, PlayerUknown’s Battlegrounds was the most popular on Steam while in October 2020, the most popular game on Steam is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with almost 600,000 players.