States Not FG Wanted Schools Reopened – PTF

February 2, 2021029
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 disclosed that state governments pushed for schools reopening in the country.

The disclosure was made by the Incident Manager of the PTF, Mukhtar Muhammad, on Twitter.

He said that the reopening of schools was mulled extensively by stakeholders before the education ministry decided to reopen.

Muhammed said, “The issue of school reopening is something that the PTF has discussed very extensively. The ministry of education decided to open the schools. Based on our own understanding, it was the states that actually wanted to have the schools reopened.

“Now, the PTF is watching this very closely, we are monitoring what is going on and if we find out that cases continue to rise in the country and we start to have incidences in schools, certainly, we will have the schools closed.

“In the first instance, we should have delayed opening of the schools but now that the schools are opened, the PTF will continue to monitor very closely with all the schools to ensure that they institute measures and ensure that people follow as much as possible.”

School Reopening

An order, in December 2020, was issued by the federal government through the PTF that all schools in the country be shut down.

The directive was given with the resurgence of the COVID-19 wave.

Resumption for school activities was slated for January 18, 2021, after stakeholders and the government met to discuss challenges.

It was observed that there was widespread non-compliance on the part of school management and their students

Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

