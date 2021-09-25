fbpx

States Lack Power to Collect VAT, Says Malami

September 25, 20210170
The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has insisted that states lack the power to lay claim to the collection of value-added tax (VAT) in the country.

Malami stated this on Friday, during an interview with Channels Television.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has been involved in a legal battle with Rivers and Lagos state governments over VAT collection in recent weeks.

However, some states have rallied in support of the FIRS.

An Abuja court of appeal directed both states to maintain the status quo over the collection of VAT.

Speaking on the development, Malami said the collection of VAT in the country is under the exclusive legislative list, adding that only the national assembly has the power to make laws on VAT.

“A lot has precluded the state from collecting value-added tax. One, generally speaking, as you rightly know, the issue of the value-added tax is an issue on the exclusive legislative list,” Malami said.

“And the implication of being in exclusive legislative list matter is that only the national assembly can legislate on it. The question that you may perhaps wish to address your mind on is whether there exists any national legislation that has conferred the power on the state to collect VAT. And my answer is ‘no’.

“In the absence of a law passed by the national assembly in that direction, no state can have a valid claim to collection of value-added tax.

“The responsibility, right and constitutional powers to legislate on the collection of VAT is exclusively and constitutionally vested in the national assembly and not in the state.

“Where the national assembly has not passed any law in that regard authorizing the state to collect VAT, then it goes without saying that no state can arrogate unto itself the powers to collect VAT.”

The AGF noted that it would amount to “recklessness” if any state goes against the appeal court’s order by collecting VAT.

“I don’t see any state perhaps taking the law unto its hands without allowing the judicial process to take its natural course and in breach of the prevailing legislation,” he said.

“I don’t see the states acting arbitrarily and setting a very bad precedence as far as governance is concerned with particular regard to the fact that the matter is receiving judicial determination.

“I can’t understand. I can’t perhaps bring that thought into consideration that I believe it could amount to a high level of recklessness on the part of any state government to be operating in breach and to be operating a lawless governance style as far as the Nigerian state is concerned.”

About Author

States Lack Power to Collect VAT, Says Malami
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

