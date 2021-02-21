fbpx
State Govts Faulted For Not Investing In Water

February 21, 2021033
One of the factors affecting water in the country is the lack of investment in water, as stated by the Minister of Water Resources Suleiman Adamu.

He said this at the inauguration ceremony of Chinwe Igwegbe who is the 6th National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Water Engineers (NIWE).

The ceremony was tagged, “Reconciling bragging rights with human rights in the Nigerian water sector development” organised by NIWE.

Adamu said that the responsibility of providing water did not fall on the shoulders of the federal government but state governments.

He proffered a collaboration with states, urging them to invest in water and sanitation.

He said, “One of the key things that is affecting the water and sanitation sector in this country is the inability of the state government to invest in water.

“Everybody seems to put blame on the Federal Government, but the truth of the matter is that the Federal Government is not responsible for providing water for your taps.

“So, we need to work with the states; we need more states to invest in water and sanitation.

“The other issue is operational maintenance, the lack of investment in water and sanitation is a major problem.

“This is one area that I hope this institution (NIWE) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) will put heads together and increase awareness, to ensure states appreciate this.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

