State Governors To Reintroduce COVID-19 Protocol Over Resurgence

July 15, 2021079
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has stated that it will reintroduce measures in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus so as to avoid a third wave of infections.

The governors of the 36 states reached this resolution after meeting on Wednesday.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, delivered a presentation on the concerns about a third wave of infections in the state which resulted in the decision. taken

Sanwo-Olu had on July 11, warned Lagos residents of the likelihood of another outbreak, this was due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, which he said may lead to a third wave of infections.

The Chairman of the NGF, Kayode Fayemi, in a statement released after the meeting on Wednesday, stated that the governors also agreed to liaise with the federal government on ways to speed up the procurement of additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The Forum received an update from the Governor of Lagos State, H.E Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the recent rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases and call for consensual action to prevent a third wave in the country,” Fayemi said.

“Following the update, the Forum called on all State Governors to revive their COVID protocols and collaborate with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to take appropriate and immediate actions to flatten the transmission curve.

“The Forum will interface with the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 to accelerate processes required to fast track the delivery of additional vaccines for the country.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

