State Elections: DSS Raises Alarm Over Plot To Cause Chaos

The Department of State Services (DSS) said that there are “orchestrated plans” to destabilize the country’s law and order.

According to the security agency, the plot is planned for execution following the governorship and state assembly elections.

In a statement The DSS urged all Nigerians to follow the Electoral Act and existing guidelines.issued on Wednesday by DSS spokesperson Peter Afunanya, the security agency decried “unnecessary palpable political tension” in parts of the country.

“It is observed that some of the players are at daggers drawn with one another. The development holds dire consequences to national peace and stability.

“It is in view of these that the Service warns politicians and their supporters to engage constructively,” the statement reads.

“Everyone is advised to shun fake news, hate speech and such other utterances that may be inimical to peaceful co-existence. Election should not be seen as a do-or-die affair. There is no basis for anyone to take laws into their hands.

“This is even more so that aggrieved persons can take advantage of our courts and seek redress.

“We should have faith in our institutions. Over this election period, the Service has remained committed to providing conducive environment for a peaceful exercise.

“In this regard, it separately and in collaboration with sister agencies, carried out mop-up operations to thwart nefarious plans and activities of undesirable elements to outrightly undermine the electoral processes.

“For hitch-free gubernatorial and State Assembly elections, the Service has partnered with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the required peace is maintained before, during and after the exercises.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Service will work to make sure that no person or group, no matter how highly placed, disrupts the scheduled elections in any part of the Federation.

“It is committed to the safety and security of citizens who may wish to go out to exercise their civic responsibility,” DSS said.

“All and sundry are, therefore, enjoined to abide by the rules of engagement particularly the Electoral Act and extant guidelines.”

