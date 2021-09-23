fbpx

Standard Chartered Launches Smart Business Loan (SBL)

September 23, 20210117
Today, Standard Chartered launched the Smart Business Loan (SBL) product for customers in Nigeria. SBL is an unsecured instalment/term loan to Business Banking clients within key target sectors.

Qualified Business Banking Clients will be able to access up to ₦20million loan without providing tangible security/collateral to purchase asset, finance business expansion and other capital expenditure needs.

This loan is designed to help SMEs meet their short to medium-term needs. Speaking on the product, David Idoru, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking (CPBB), Nigeria said, ‘’ As a Bank, our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity in the locations we operate in.

“This is done through offering cash, lending, trade and wealth management solutions that specifically drive economic growth.

“Within our CPBB, the promotion of commerce is largely done through our Business Banking segment by banking Small and Medium-sized enterprises.

“We are constantly looking for ways to ensure our clients get access to the needed support to enable their businesses to thrive and SBL provides the necessary flexibility for Business growth.”

He added that prior to the launch of the product, clients were required to provide full collateral cover to access loans from the Bank’s Business Banking segment however SBL provides the necessary flexibility to our clients.

“It is accessible to new and existing clients of the Bank with no waiting period, including Small and Medium Scale organisations, and they can access up to N20m in loans without collateral for a maximum tenure of 2yrs.”

