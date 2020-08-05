Stanbic IBTC’s Blue Women Network Reaches Out to Less Privileged

Stanbic IBTC Blue Women Network (BWN), a network of female employees of the Stanbic IBTC Group, donated food items and provisions to orphanage homes in locations across Nigeria through its Blue Women Giving Back Initiative.

The BWN, inaugurated five years ago, has consistently taken steps towards helping the society at large. Part of the body’s mandate is to provide support to the disadvantaged, hence, the creation of its Giving Back Initiative.

BWN members made voluntary cash donations which were used in purchasing food items and essential provisions for various motherless babies’ homes. The items were distributed in four orphanages in Lagos, Port-Harcourt, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The orphanages that benefited were the Port-Harcourt Children’s Home; Karu Home Orphanage in Abuja, as well as the Motherless Babies Home (Lekki) and Little Saints Orphanage, both located in Lagos.

Nike Bajomo, Chairperson of BWN and Executive Director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic affected virtually every aspect of the lives of the citizenry. The Blue Women’s Network decided to reach out to orphanages who were also negatively impacted knowing that donations to them may have dwindled in view of the pandemic and restricted movement in the early weeks of the pandemic. Our concern for them necessitated this outreach to show our support to them”.

Expressing her appreciation to all female employees of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC for their contribution, Bajomo said: “I am incredibly proud of all the members of BWN for their willingness and sacrifice they made through the generous donations. They have put smiles on the faces of these angels through their financial commitment.”

The BWN is a network of female employees of the Stanbic IBTC Group with an objective to strengthen the growth and development of its members. It serves as an opportunity for female staff of Stanbic IBTC to engage and share knowledge which will enhance their professional skills. Its Giving Back Initiative emphasises the need to help the less privileged in the society.