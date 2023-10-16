Stanbic IBTC’s Blue Blossom Sponsors The 2023 Evercare’s Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

As part of its commitment to promoting health and well-being within its community, Stanbic IBTC, a leading financial institution in Nigeria and a member of Standard Bank Group, through its Blue Blossom community has joined forces with Evercare, a prominent healthcare provider to support and sponsor the upcoming 2023 Evercare’s Breast Cancer Awareness Walk.

The event, scheduled for 8:00am, Saturday, 14 October 2023 will proceed from Evercare Hospital Lekki, Admiralty Gate, Lekki, in Lagos State.

The event will be a day of empowerment and solidarity, bringing together survivors, healthcare professionals, activists, and individuals passionate about making a difference in the fight against breast cancer. Participants will engage in a walk, pledging their commitment to raise awareness and support those affected by the disease.

As part of the incentives for this event, Evercare is offering women in Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Blue Blossom community an opportunity to participate in its breast cancer awareness research in partnership with Yemanja, an organisation working on breast cancer research in black women.

Furthermore, discounts for breast ultrasound scans and mammogram scans are also available for members of the community not participating in the research. A discounted rate of N14,450 has been given to women under 40 years for a breast ultrasound scan, while women over 40 years will pay a discounted rate of N21,250 for a mammogram scan.

“The fight against breast cancer requires a collective effort, and Stanbic IBTC’s Blue Blossom community is proud to partner with Evercare to support this critical cause,” said Olajumoke Bello, Head, Enterprise Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank. “We recognise the profound impact this disease has on individuals, families, and communities, and we are committed to promoting awareness and supporting those affected by breast cancer.”

Olajumoke added that Stanbic IBTC’s corporate social investment initiatives promote sustainable development, social inclusion, and improvement of the lives of Nigerians. “By sponsoring the 2023 Evercare’s Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, we aim to highlight the importance of early detection and encourage individuals to take charge of their health, reinforcing our commitment to the well-being of our customers and communities,” Olajumoke said.

Stanbic IBTC’s Blue Blossom community is a community of women who want to save more efficiently, diversify their investments, build sustainable businesses or careers, and protect their wealth and family while connecting with other women within the community. The platform offers a wide range of financial and non-financial benefits such as special discounts on business loans, insurance services, trust services, will services as well as exclusive access to niche events and much more.

The community is open to all women above 18 years of age. To join the Blue Blossom community, simply visit https://www.stanbicibtc.com/nigeriaholdings/Stanbic-IBTC-Holdings/blue-blossom or send an email to [email protected].